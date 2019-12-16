Coming to Star Wars: Emotional end for Skywalkers, and then what?

LOS ANGELES - The next "Star Wars" movie arrives in theatres on Thursday promising an epic conclusion to three trilogies over four decades and answers to at least some of the biggest questions that have puzzled fans of the galaxy far, far away.

But one major mystery likely will linger after the credits roll: Where does the "Star Wars" movie franchise head next?

"The Rise of Skywalker" will reveal new insights about the parents of Resistance fighter Rey, more information about what drives helmeted villain Kylo Ren and the backstory of ex-stormtrooper Finn, the movie's stars said in interviews.

"There's a lot of joy and the ending is emotional," said Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey. "That's not to say it's totally sad. It's definitely emotional, but I think people will be uplifted when they leave the cinema."

"Star Wars," the second-highest grossing movie franchise with more than $9.2 billion (S$12.5 billion) in ticket sales, began with George Lucas' 1977 movie about farmboy-turned-hero Luke Skywalker.

The new film is billed as an end to that story told in eight previous installments. As is typical with the latest "Star Wars" movies from Walt Disney Co, little has been made public about the plot.

Clips show Rey wielding a lightsaber glowing red, the colour associated with the Dark Side, raising questions about whether she switches allegiances to fight the Resistance.

Adam Driver said viewers will see an evolution for Kylo Ren that was set in place when he initially discussed the role with director J.J. Abrams for 2015 film "The Force Awakens."