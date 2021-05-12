Community star Donald Glover: Cancel culture has created boring films and television shows

Donald Glover says cancel culture has created “boring” films and television shows.

The Community alum has insisted people are “afraid of getting cancelled” for saying things that could be perceived as offensive, and believes the result is mediocre films and TV shows that only “experiment with aesthetics”.

In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday (May 11) morning, Donald wrote: “saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film)."

“we're getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled"

“so they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good) (sic)”

Meanwhile, Donald recently spoke out about the tragic death of George Floyd last year, after he watched a video related to the man’s death – which occurred when a police officer knelt on his neck – just moments after his youngest son, Donald III, was born.

He said: "Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment."

"It was such an intense, weird moment, because I'm watching that video and it's like eight minutes long, so you're sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so (my son) was named after my father."

"I don't even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it."

The 37-year-old star – who has a music career under the name Childish Gambino as well as being an actor and comedian – also admitted he has been considering having a vasectomy, and hinted he and his partner Michelle White may adopt in the future.

Donald – who also has Legend, three, and Drake, two, with Michelle – explained: "I've actually had that thing where I'm like, 'Maybe I should just get a vasectomy and just freeze those assets.'"

"Because adopting kids, my family adopting kids ... and we actually have been talking about (it), because we have three boys so I'm like, 'Oh, it might be nice to get a girl in there.'"

"So I think all those are great options. But it is hard."