Company drops singer Wang Leehom as spokesman because he is now 43

In July, Mandopop singer Wang Leehom posted a photograph which was used on the cover of Men's Health magazine.

In the caption, he wrote: "After lifting weights six times a week, for a year and a half, starting to see some results."

But that dedication in the gym is not enough to convince a sponsor not to cut ties - that started in 1998 - with him.

According to Oriental Daily, the mineral-water company has dropped him from its marketing campaigns because he is now 43 years old.

A spokesman said the company wants its Wahaha products to have a fresh, updated image - one which, it thinks, would be better highlighted by a younger celebrity.