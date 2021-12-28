Company that hired Jordan Chan for sales livestream ordered to return $87k after dismal sales

When you pay for something, you generally want to get your value back. However, a brand that sells massage tools reportedly didn't get their money's worth and went to court.

According to Chinese media, the brand engaged a media company to promote their product during Singles Day (Nov 11) last year. The media company was paid 510,000 yuan (S$108,444) for 16 livestreams across 11 days.

Hong Kong actor Jordan Chan was one of the celebrities hired to host the stream and things went awry. First, the product link wasn't added to his livestream page which meant that viewers weren't able to make any purchases.

The broadcast was removed from the page after a few minutes but the media company wasn't able to get Jordan back for another livestream session and his assistant took over.

Viewership was impacted and after three livestream sessions, the brand only managed to sell 5,000 yuan worth of products.

In response to the abysmal results, the brand sued the media company for a refund and won.

It was reported that the court ruled in favour of the brand due to a serious breach of contract when the assistant took over for Jordan. Additionally, the fact that there were only three livestreams instead of 16 was also a factor.

As compensation, the media company was ordered to return 410,000 yuan to the massage tool brand.

bryanlim@asiaone.com