Conan O'Brien ends his Conan series after 10 years

Conan O'Brien is ending his Conan series after 10 years.

The television host will end the current run of his show in June 2021, before moving over to an as-yet untitled weekly variety series on HBO Max.

He said in a statement: "In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career, 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.' I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription."

His Conan Without Borders travel special will continue, as soon as it is safe to do so.

Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, said: "28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television.

''We're incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the Conan Without Borders specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family."

Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max, added: "Conan's unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can't wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week."

It comes after Conan's set was robbed last month.

The 57-year-old presenter has been broadcasting Conan from Los Angeles' Largo at the Coronet nightclub in a bid to help the venue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thieves broke in and not only stole several laptops, which were used to conduct Zoom interviews, but also the programme's clapperboard.

Speaking to his comedy sidekick Andy Richter, Conan said: "Someone broke into our little theatre and took some of our equipment. We got robbed, Andy. Robbed!

"And whoever broke in here had to stare at 350 cardboard cutouts of exuberant fans in the eyes and say, 'Hey, don't mind me. I'm going to steal some s***.'"