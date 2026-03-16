Conan O'Brien pokes fun at Timothee Chalamet, Netflix boss during Academy Awards opening

Conan O'Brien couldn't resist poking fun at Timothee Chalamet's ballet and opera controversy as he opened the Academy Awards on Sunday (March 15).

The 62-year-old presenter returned to host the Oscars for the second year in a row, and during his opening monologue, he took a playful swipe at the Marty Supreme star's recent comments that "no one cares" about the art forms.

He quipped: "Security is very tight tonight.

"There're concerns about attacks from the ballet and opera communities.

"They're just mad you left out jazz."

The camera cut to Timothee and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and he was seen laughing at the jibe.

Also in his monologue, the host warned the evening "could get political".

He joked: "I should warn you tonight could get political. Okay? And if that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It's at the Dave and Buster's down the street."

Conan also appeared to joke about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, and the Epstein files as he noted there were no British stars nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress.

He said: "A British spokesperson said, 'Yeah but at least we arrest our paedophiles...'"

He also mocked Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, joking his attendance at the ceremony in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre was his "first time" inside a theatre.

Impersonating Ted, he asked: "Why are they all together enjoying themselves? They should be home alone, where I can monetise it."

Conan opened the ceremony with a pre-taped segment, in which he was dressed as Amy Madigan's Aunt Gladys from Weapons, and then ran through different scenes from the Best Picture nominees, all while being pursued by the killer kids from the film, with the sketch then transitioning to live shots inside the venue of the kids chasing a stuntman as the host stepped out in his tuxedo.

Towards the end of his monologue, the host grew serious as he noted the "chaotic, frightening times" of the modern world.

He said: "Tonight's Oscars are being watched by more than a billion people around the world.

"Tonight is an international event. If I can be serious for just a moment, everyone watching right now around the world is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times. It's at moments like these that I believe that the Oscars are particularly resonant.

"Every film we salute is the product of thousands of people speaking different languages working hard to make something of beauty.

"We pay tribute tonight, not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience and that rarest of qualities today - optimism. So let us please celebrate. Not because we think all is well, but because we work and hope for better.

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