Conclave and The Brutalist the big winners at EE Bafta Film Awards

Conclave and The Brutalist were the big winners at the EE Bafta Film Awards.

The political thriller starring Ralph Fiennes and the drama that follows Adrien Brody as a visionary architect who comes to America after the war both walked away with four accolades each at the annual ceremony on Sunday (Feb 16) evening.

Conclave — which is based on the book by Robert Harris — was ultimately named Best Film, and also won Outstanding British Film, Best Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Meanwhile, The Brutalist saw leading star Adrien Brody pick up the award for Best Leading Actor, beating the likes of Conclave star Ralph Fiennes, Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, and Heretic actor Hugh Grant to the honour.

The feature also saw Brady Corbet win the award for Best Director, while Daniel Blumberg picked up the accolade for Best Original Score and it also won Best Cinematography.

Other big winners included Emilia Perez, Anora, Dune: Part Two, A Real Pain and Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, all of which won two each.

Mikey Madison was named Best Leading Actress for her role as the titular sex worker in Anora and the Denis Villeneuve-directed space opera Dune: Part Twopicked up Best Special Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Spanish musical Emilia Perez beat All We Imagine As Light, I'm Still Here, Kneecap and The Seed of the Sacred Fig to the title of Best Non-English Language Film, while Zoe Saldaña won the award for Best Supporting Actress over her co-star Selena Gomez.

Jesse Eisenberg won Best Original Screenplay for A Real Pain, and the comedy also picked up Best Supporting Actor for Kieran Culkin, although the latter could not be there to collect it in person.

The hit movie musical Wicked had also received a considerable amount of nominations, but both Cynthia Erivio and Ariana Grande lost out in their respective categories of Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Instead, the film received Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. Other nominated works such as Blitz and Gladiator II left empty-handed.

David Tennant took on hosting duties for the second time and opened the evening with a lively rendition of The Proclaimers hit I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) and performed in a kilt in a nod to his Scottish heritage.

Things took a poignant turn when the former Doctor Who star introduced the in-memoriam segment of the ceremony, and late screen legends such as Dame Maggie Smith and James Earl Jones were remembered by those in the room.

Another touching moment occurred when Warwick Davis — who is known for his roles in Harry Potter and Star Wars — took to the stage to accept the Bafta Fellowship Award and dedicated it to his late wife Samantha.

The 2025 Bafta Awards full list of winners:

Best Director:

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Best Original Screenplay:

A Real Pain

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Conclave

Best Leading Actress:

Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Leading Actor:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Supporting Actress:

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best Film:

Conclave

Outstanding British Film:

Conclave

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)

Best Film Not in the English Language:

Emilia Perez

Best Documentary:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best Animated Film:

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Children's and Family Film:

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Supporting Actor:

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Casting:

Anora

Best Cinematography:

The Brutalist

Best Editing:

Conclave

Best Costume Design:

Wicked

Best Make-up and Hair:

The Substance

Best Original Score:

The Brutalist

Best Production Design:

Wicked

Best Sound:

Dune: Part Two

Best Special Visual Effects:

Dune: Part Two

Best British Short Animation:

Wander to Wonder

Best British Short Film:

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):

David Jonsson

