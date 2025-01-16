Conclave leads 2025 Bafta Awards with 12 nominations

Conclave leads the 2025 Bafta Awards with 12 nominations.
The papal thriller — which stars Ralph Fiennes as a clergyman responsible for the selection of the next Pope of the Catholic Church — has nominations in the major categories, including Best Film, Best Actor for Fiennes, Best Director for Edward Berger and Best Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini.
The other Best Film nominees are Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown and Emilia Perez.
Ralph faces competition in the Best Actor category from Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, Timothee Chalamet for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Hugh Grant in Heretic and Sebastian Stan for playing Donald Trump in The Apprentice.
To be crowned Best Supporting Actress, Rossellini must beat Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl), Selena Gomez (Emilia Perez), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist) and Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez).
Hot on the heels of Conclave is French Spanish-language crime-musical Emilia Perez, which received a total of 11 nominations.
Epic musical Wicked — which is the unofficial prequel to The Wizard of Oz and an adaptation of the smash hit Broadway musical — has received a total of eight nominations, including Best Actress for Cynthia Erivio, Best Supporting actress for Ariana and Best Sound.
Cynthia — who stars as Elphaba in the musical — will go up against Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Perez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance and Saoirse Ronan for The Outrun.
In the Outstanding British Film category ,10 films have received a nomination: Bird, Blitz, Conclave, Hard Truths, Kneecap, Lee, Love Lies Bleeding, The Outrun, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and epic Rome era sequel Gladiator II, directed by Sir Ridley Scott.
The British Academy Film Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday Feb16.
The 2025 Bafta Awards full list of nominations:
Best Director:
- Anora, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
- Conclave, Edward Berger
- Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
- Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard
- The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Best Original Screenplay:
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay:
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Leading Actress:
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Perez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Best Leading Actor:
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist'
- Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress:
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best Film:
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
Outstanding British Film:
- Bird'
- Blitz'
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:
- Hoard, Luna Carmoon (director, writer)
- Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)
- Monkey Man, Dev Patel (director)
- Santosh, Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar De Ganay (producer) [also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge]
- Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari (director, writer)
Best Film Not in the English Language:
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Perez
- I'm Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Documentary:
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will and Harper
Best Animated Film:
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Children's and Family Film:
- Flow
- Kensuke's Kingdom
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Supporting Actor:
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Casting:
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Kneecap
Best Cinematography:
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Nosferatu
Best Editing:
- Anora
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Kneecap
Best Costume Design:
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Make-up and Hair:
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Original Score:
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Nosferatu
- The Wild Robot
Best Production Design:
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Sound:
- Blitz
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Special Visual Effects:
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best British Short Animation:
- Adiós
- Mog's Christmas
- Wander to Wonder
Best British Short Film:
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Marion
- Milk
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Stomach Bug
Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
