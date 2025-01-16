Conclave leads 2025 Bafta Awards with 12 nominations

Conclave leads the 2025 Bafta Awards with 12 nominations.

The papal thriller — which stars Ralph Fiennes as a clergyman responsible for the selection of the next Pope of the Catholic Church — has nominations in the major categories, including Best Film, Best Actor for Fiennes, Best Director for Edward Berger and Best Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini.

The other Best Film nominees are Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown and Emilia Perez.

Ralph faces competition in the Best Actor category from Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, Timothee Chalamet for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Hugh Grant in Heretic and Sebastian Stan for playing Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

To be crowned Best Supporting Actress, Rossellini must beat Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl), Selena Gomez (Emilia Perez), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist) and Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez).

Hot on the heels of Conclave is French Spanish-language crime-musical Emilia Perez, which received a total of 11 nominations.

Epic musical Wicked — which is the unofficial prequel to The Wizard of Oz and an adaptation of the smash hit Broadway musical — has received a total of eight nominations, including Best Actress for Cynthia Erivio, Best Supporting actress for Ariana and Best Sound.

Cynthia — who stars as Elphaba in the musical — will go up against Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Perez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance and Saoirse Ronan for The Outrun.

In the Outstanding British Film category ,10 films have received a nomination: Bird, Blitz, Conclave, Hard Truths, Kneecap, Lee, Love Lies Bleeding, The Outrun, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and epic Rome era sequel Gladiator II, directed by Sir Ridley Scott.

The British Academy Film Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday Feb16.

The 2025 Bafta Awards full list of nominations:

Best Director:

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Best Original Screenplay:

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay:

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Leading Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Best Leading Actor:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist'

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress:

Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best Film:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Outstanding British Film:

Bird'

Blitz'

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

Hoard, Luna Carmoon (director, writer)

Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)

Monkey Man, Dev Patel (director)

Santosh, Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar De Ganay (producer) [also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge]

Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari (director, writer)

Best Film Not in the English Language:

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary:

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will and Harper

Best Animated Film:

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Children's and Family Film:

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Supporting Actor:

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Casting:

Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Best Cinematography:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

Best Editing:

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Kneecap

Best Costume Design:

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Make-up and Hair:

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Original Score:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Sound:

Blitz

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Best Special Visual Effects:

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best British Short Animation:

Adiós

Mog's Christmas

Wander to Wonder

Best British Short Film:

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug

Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

