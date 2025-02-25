'This condition isn't simple': Hong Kong actor 'Ah Chan' Liu Wai-hung still recovering from stroke after 2 months

Hong Kong actor Liu Wai-hung suffered a stroke in December last year and hasn't fully recovered since.

The 67-year-old - who is better known by his nickname Ah Chan from his role in the 1979 series The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - began his recent YouTube video saying: "One leg suffered a stroke and the other leg had gout. It's been terrible!"

Wai-hung explained he suddenly felt exhausted during a meal last November and on the way home, discovered a lump at the top of his head and that his lip was swollen.

After a bout of diarrhoea, the swelling went down and he thought he had simply eaten something bad.

However in December, he lost sensation in his left leg and later discovered it was a stroke: "There is no warning for stroke. It hits you as and when it wants."

Misfortune doesn't come singly; after his stroke, he found out he had gout in his right leg.

He said he's seen several doctors and gone for different treatments including acupuncture and is only about "60 per cent recovered".

"This incident taught me that this condition (stroke) is not simple; it's not just caused by blood clots in your chest and head. There are many reasons that can cause your blood flow to be blocked at different parts of the body," he said.

"Don't think you are safe just because you are young. You could die with just an illness."

