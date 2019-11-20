Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs

Hong Kong actress Carman Lee Yeuk-tung wants fans to know — she's not "too skinny", she's strong.

Carman, 52, best known for playing Xiaolongnü, or Little Dragon Maiden, in the 1995 martial arts drama The Return of The Condor Heroes, had fans going crazy after she showed off her defined abs in a Weibo post on Nov 19.

"Sharing the results of my workouts. You guys always say I'm too skinny. Actually I'm strong," she wrote.

Wearing just a red sports bra and a pair of black shorts, Carman's ripped arms and abs were on full display.

The actress, who has been dubbed "the most beautiful Little Dragon Maiden" in the media, also stunned fans with her radiant looks and ageless beauty.

Carman starred in the iconic 1995 drama The Return of The Condor Heroes opposite Louis Koo.

Wondering what's her secret?

Carman previously told reporters that she works out for two hours at least three times a week and does not restrict her diet.

The result of her regime — a trim and toned body — has fans full of envy.

"This is a body that I will never be able to achieve in my lifetime."

"Quietly putting down the snacks in my hands."

But the road to health has not been entirely smooth-sailing for Carman.

After taking a hiatus from showbiz in 2004 for her then-boyfriend, businessman Martin Kwok, Carman sunk into depression following the pair's break-up in 2008 and her father's death.

Carman, who has reportedly been single for the past 10 years, made her return to showbiz with TVB drama Never Dance Alone in 2014.

She has since acted in several Chinese productions, including 2017 fantasy movie On Fallen Wings and 2019 martial arts drama The Untamed.

