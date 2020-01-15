Congresswoman Cardi B? Rapper mulls political career

In this file photo taken on December 10, 2019 Rapper Cardi B leaves her court hearing at Queens Criminal Court in New York City.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Rap superstar Cardi B is floating the notion of a political career, saying she could "shake the table" as a member of US Congress.

"I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don't agree with Goverment," the brash artist from New York's Bronx borough tweeted over the weekend.

"I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table," the rapper known for hits like "Bodak Yellow," "Money" and "I Like It" said.

The stripper-turned-rap superstar has gotten political in the past, famously encouraging her fans in an expletive-laden clip to "vote for Daddy Bernie" in 2016, warning that foreign women "gonna get deported if Trump is president."

She's throwing her celebrity behind Sanders this presidential nomination season as well, most notably meeting with the senator from Vermont in a nail salon to discuss issues including raising the minimum wage, canceling student debt and climate change.

At 27 years old she meets the threshold to run for the House of Representatives, which is 25. She would have to wait until her 30th birthday to launch a Senate bid, and her 35th for the presidency.

Fans praised the Grammy winner's political musings on social media: "no need to go back to school if you don't want to! you can learn plenty from folks already fighting in movements, and read up on your own or with others. you'd be great," said Twitter user Natalie Shure.

Last year Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Almanzar to a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother, went off on Donald Trump and the US government shutdown that furloughed federal employees amid a standoff between the US president and Democrats in Congress.

"Our country is in a hellhole right now," she said at the time. "I feel like we need to take some action."

More about
Cardi B American politics celebrities United States

TRENDING

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES