The Conjuring 3's first trailer has the Warrens tackle a high-profile possession

It's been a while, but the Warrens are back.

Warner Bros. Pictures have dropped their first trailer for The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. This trilogy-capper has the demonologist couple Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) return in their most prolific spooky case yet.

Watch the trailer below:

This installment of the Conjuring franchise is based on the real-life trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, which was famously the first court case in the US in which the defendant claimed that they were possessed by a demon to deny responsibility for a crime.

In this case, the crime was murder. The Warrens were actually involved in the real-life trial this was based on, and it looks like they’ll have a difficult time proving that demons exist in a court of law.

The horror movie’s first trailer shows off some of its upcoming scares - such as a young boy lying on a waterbed before a demon reaches up from inside to grab him. It’s very reminiscent of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The Conjuring movies follow a larger arc of Lorraine Warren slowly but surely losing control of her ability to see demons and supernatural visions.

That escalates further here, where she seems to be drawn into another ghostly world, losing sense of reality and almost plummeting off a cliff before Ed snaps her out of it.

Unlike past entries in this trilogy, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It will not be directed by James Wan. The movie is instead helmed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona) with Wan producing.

The movie hits theatres and HBO Max on June 4, 2021. There aren’t many horror movies to look forward to this year (besides Halloween Kills ), so this will be a nice spooky treat!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.