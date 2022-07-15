Constance Wu attempted suicide amid backlash from 2019 Fresh Off the Boat tweets

Constance Wu attempted suicide amid her Twitter backlash.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress, 40, made the admission in an emotional return to social media after quitting following her controversial tweets in 2019 about Fresh Off the Boat.

She had shared fury and frustration over the series being renewed as it made it harder for her to work on other projects - prompting outrage from fans.

Returning to Twitter on Thursday (July 14) with an open letter, Constance said she was also hit with hate from entertainment industry figures, adding it took a devastating toll on her mental health.

She said: "I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it.

"(Three) years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe.

"I felt awful about what I'd said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I'd become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn't even deserve to live anymore.

"That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they'd be better off with me."

Mum-of-one Constance, who shares a daughter with the Man Man group's 41-year-old singer Ryan Kattner, continued: "Looking back, it's surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that's what happened.

"Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER."

She said the "scary moment" led her to "reassess" life.

Constance added: "AsAms don't talk about mental health enough. While we're quick to celebrate representation wins, there's a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community.

"After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy, I feel okay enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit).

"And even though I'm scared, I've decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs."

Constance appeared in Crazy Rich Asians in 2018 as Rachel Chu, an American professor who fell in love with Singaporean multimillionaire Nick, and played Jessica Huang in ABC comedy Fresh Off the Boat from 2015 until 2020.