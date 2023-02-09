Constantine sequel still a go amid DCU shake-up

With the ongoing reshuffling of the DC Universe (DCU) slate, it can be difficult to keep track of previously confirmed projects and their fate. News broke last year that the cult-classic superhero film, Constantine, was due to receive a long-awaited sequel, but Internet chatter suggested that it had been scrapped as part of head honcho James Gunn's plan to reshape the DCU.

As it turns out, the movie is safe from the content exodus — for now, at least. According to Entertainment Weekly, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. has confirmed that it's still a part of Gunn and co-head Peter Safran's vision.

The reassurance comes after the sequel didn't make it to the pair's announcement of titles releasing in the first wave, which includes Superman: Legacy, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Batman — Part II.

If everything works out, Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role of John Constantine, the magic-wielding warlock-slash-occult detective made popular by Alan Moore and Stephen R. Bissette's Hellblazer comics. Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film, will also return for another go.

It's unclear where Constantine 2 will land in the DCU pipeline, but it should be noted that Gunn stated there will be more projects announced for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, the slate scheduled after the releases of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

For now, though, fans can rest easy that Reeves is still going to be raising Hell.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

