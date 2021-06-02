Controversial Malaysian rapper Namewee triggers angry backlash from Blackpink fans with 'disrespectful' lyrics and music video

Malaysian rapper-director Namewee has come under fire for his latest song, You Know Who Is My Father?, for its provocative lyrics that mention K-pop girl group Blackpink.

Released last Friday (May 28), the rap, which has a mix of Mandarin, English and Malay, contains a line which goes: "Always look at Blackpink and masturbate".

Namewee, 38, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, wrote the lyrics and composed the music of the rap, as well as directed the music video, in collaboration with online casino me88.

The music video, which is a parody of how a guy flaunts his father's wealth and influence, features a bevy of scantily clad women prancing around in a swimming pool, on a soccer pitch and in a nightclub.

He wrote in the caption of the post: "The moral of the song - Don't play play with rich people, they can piak your face anytime they want, even in the steamboat restaurant."

Over the past four days since the rap was posted on social media, it has come under relentless attack from Blackpink fans, who unleashed their fury in the comments section on behalf of their idols.

Others took offence at his sexist lyrics and how the video sexualises women.

On Instagram, one fan wrote: "Respect Blackpink and it's not hard to respect women. This is very disrespectful towards them so I really hope you can apologise for your actions."

Many others simply left a string of vomiting and poop emojis to express their displeasure.

Another comment warned: "You're messing with the wrong fandom."

A controversial figure in Malaysia, Namewee shot to notoriety in 2007 with a parody of the Malaysia national anthem, Negaraku.

He has had several brushes with the law, the most recent being a police report lodged against him in December last year, alleging that his 2020 film Babi, about racial tension and hate speech, contained elements of racism that tarnished Malaysia's image.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.