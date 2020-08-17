Honed your cooking skills during circuit breaker? MasterChef Singapore season two auditions now on

Circuit breaker chefs? Why settle for that when you can be a MasterChef?

Yes, the second season of MasterChef Singapore has returned and casting calls are now open.

Based on the original British television series, MasterChef Singapore is a reality cooking series that sees participants undergoing a series of intense challenges to see if they really belong in the kitchen — figuratively, of course.

MasterChef Singapore season one premiered in September 2018 and had a total of eight episodes with Bjorn Shen (chef and owner of Artichoke), Damian D'Silva (executive chef of Restaurant Kin), and Audra Morrice (MasterChef Australia series four finalist and judge on MasterChef Asia 2015) as the show's judges.

The second season returns with a beefier lineup of 10 episodes and will promote 'hyperlocalism' through our unique local multicultural cuisine.

Zander Ng taking the win on MasterChef Singapore season one. PHOTO: MasterChef Singapore

In season one, IT business manager Zander Ng was crowned the inaugural winner.

Now a regional director in a technology company, he said: "MasterChef Singapore changed my life. It opened doors in the culinary world that I could have only dreamed of and it allowed me to truly express myself through my cuisine.

"I'm running cooking classes, writing a cookbook, and will be hosting TV shows. Now I can say that I've finally lived my dream."

MasterChef Singapore is only open to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents who have no professional cooking experience and aren't currently working as a professional chef.

If you would like to relive the excitement from season one, you can also watch it here.

