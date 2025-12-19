Corey Feldman claims he was sexually assaulted by late Corey Haim

Corey Feldman has claimed he was sexually assaulted by his late co-star Corey Haim.

The 54-year-old star has made the allegations against the late actor, who appeared alongside him in 1987 film The Lost Boys.

Speaking in new documentary Corey Feldman vs The World, he alleged: "When we did Lost Boys, Corey said to me, 'Hey man, let's mess around.' I said, 'What do you mean?' "

He claimed that Haim told him it was "what guys in the business do", adding: "'You know, you suck each other's d***, or you f*** around, you do this stuff.'

"I said, 'What are you talking about?' And he said, 'Well, Charlie [Sheen] told me it was ok.' "

Feldman has previously accused the Two and a Half Men actor of sexual assault during their time working together on 1986's Lucas, which Sheen has denied.

Haim — who died aged 38 in 2010 — had never addressed Feldman's allegations against him.

The actor continued: "I called [Haim] and said, 'Come over.'

"But you know, when you have got somebody that's trying to come onto you sexually, and you don't want that, and you are a kid, and you are scared.

"You do whatever you can to stop it from happening, and that's what was happening. I was being molested by Corey Haim. Truth be told."

Feldman was 16 when they worked together on The Lost Boys, and Haim was 14.

In previous documentary My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, Feldman alleged he and Haim were both victims of sexual assault as child stars.

Promoting the documentary in 2020, he claimed to Entertainment Weekly: "What we did is line up several witnesses who had all heard firsthand from the victim himself.

"These are firsthand witnesses who got the story directly from the victim before he died. …

"We think we've done a really good job of being even-handed in showing what the argument is and what both sides have to say, but also showing the weaknesses in their argument.

"I think we've done a good job of covering the scope, and I think in doing so it's really going to draw people to the conclusion that what we're saying is true."

He added that he wanted to be open about his alleged experiences to help others "bring their stories forward".

He added: "What I really care about the most is having #KidsToo become a movement as well known and as utilised as #MeToo, so we can help give more victims the courage to let their voices be heard and bring their stories forward.

"What I would like to see happen is law reforms to continue across the country, state by state, until we abolish the statute of limitations."

