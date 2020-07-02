Corey Feldman says biggest problem in Hollywood is paedophilia

Corey Feldman has been vocal about the alleged abuse he suffered as a child star and has revealed that his late friend and fellow child actor Corey Haim made him "promise" that he would expose the truth of what happened to them.

The Goonies actor said: "The biggest problem in Hollywood is paedophilia."

Before adding: "He made me promise before he died that I would get the truth out."

Rob Reiner, who directed Corey in 'Stand By Me', was previously asked if it was a "50/50" chance that child stars would get out OK.

Giving his thoughts, he said: "I don't know if it's reflective of child actors exactly, but more about whether child actors have enough of a familial foundation to withstand the difficulties."

And responding to Rob's comments, Corey added: "I think that's a nice excuse. I love Rob, but he's off base. What happened to Corey Haim on the set of Lucas was, yes, of course, because his parents were negligent. But there were bad actors on the set who shouldn't have been there and have been protected since."

Corey is hoping to get more support from Hollywood - like the Time's Up movement has.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper: "They go to the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) awards and they get all dressed in black and they honour Patricia Arquette. But why was I not invited?"

Corey had also previously decided to move a number of women into his house, dubbed Corey's Angels, in a bid to help them get out of a dark place.

He said: "It was spun to look like a negative, but it was never a negative. Courtney's life was saved because of the Angels, because what we were doing was helping girls. I said, 'I want to give you the opportunity to not have to sell yourself or be a stripper or porn star. We're going to give you the support you need, like a family would, so that you don't need to go do those things.'"

