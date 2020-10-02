Coronavirus: Jay Chou's KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it

Do you hear the people sing?

In this case, the people 'roared' and the organisers of Jay Chou's concert in Kuala Lumpur (KL) took heed and eventually postponed the event.

On Feb 7, G.H.Y Culture & Media SG announced (in a now-deleted Facebook post) that Jay Chou's KL concert will proceed as scheduled on Feb 29.

The announcement was met with much protest from netizens who vehemently insisted that the organisers postpone the concert for safety reasons ⁠— both the fans and Jay.

To say that fans were united is an understatement, if this chorus of "Please postpone" is any indication.

On the flip side, one commenter pointed out that there could have been fans who are flying in specifically for the concert and have already made arrangements which would be disrupted, and suggested wearing a mask for the duration of the concert.

However, a fellow commenter pointed out that all it takes is "one infected person and the whole concert will be a disaster". They added: "Is money more important than your health and your family's when you come back home? You should think more carefully about your safety if you still attend the concert."

PHOTOS: Screengrab from Facebook/G.H.Y Culture & Media SG

In response to the uproar, the organisers released a statement the next day (Feb 8) that they were "monitoring the situation and developments closely".

And today (Feb 10), they made the decision to postpone the concert to Aug 22 and is offering refunds should fans be unavailable for the new date.

The Facebook post read: "Due to concerns over the current situation regarding the coronavirus, the Jay Chou Carnival Malaysia Concert originally slated for 29 Feb 2020 has been postponed to 22 August 2020 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

bryanlim@asiaone.com