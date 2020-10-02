Coronavirus: Jay Chou's KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it

Jay Chou performing at the National Stadium in Singapore on Jan 10, 2020.
PHOTO: G.H.Y Culture & Media Singapore
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Do you hear the people sing?

In this case, the people 'roared' and the organisers of Jay Chou's concert in Kuala Lumpur (KL) took heed and eventually postponed the event.

On Feb 7, G.H.Y Culture & Media SG announced (in a now-deleted Facebook post) that Jay Chou's KL concert will proceed as scheduled on Feb 29.

The announcement was met with much protest from netizens who vehemently insisted that the organisers postpone the concert for safety reasons ⁠— both the fans and Jay.

To say that fans were united is an understatement, if this chorus of "Please postpone" is any indication.

On the flip side, one commenter pointed out that there could have been fans who are flying in specifically for the concert and have already made arrangements which would be disrupted, and suggested wearing a mask for the duration of the concert.

However, a fellow commenter pointed out that all it takes is "one infected person and the whole concert will be a disaster". They added: "Is money more important than your health and your family's when you come back home? You should think more carefully about your safety if you still attend the concert."

PHOTOS: Screengrab from Facebook/G.H.Y Culture & Media SG

In response to the uproar, the organisers released a statement the next day (Feb 8) that they were "monitoring the situation and developments closely".

And today (Feb 10), they made the decision to postpone the concert to Aug 22 and is offering refunds should fans be unavailable for the new date.

周杰伦《嘉年华》世界巡回演唱会 – 马来西亚吉隆坡站 延期 由于冠状病毒现状的情势不稳定，原定于2020年2月29日在马来西亚 Bukit Jalil 国家体育场举行的周杰伦《嘉年华》世界巡回演唱会将推迟到2020...

Posted by G.H.Y Culture & Media SG on Sunday, February 9, 2020

The Facebook post read: "Due to concerns over the current situation regarding the coronavirus, the Jay Chou Carnival Malaysia Concert originally slated for 29 Feb 2020 has been postponed to 22 August 2020 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Jay Chou concerts

TRENDING

&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia&#039;s zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Where to buy the prettiest Valentine&#039;s Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner
Where to buy the prettiest Valentine's Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner
7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES