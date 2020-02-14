Coronavirus: Stormzy rescheduled Asian leg of world tour, including Singapore stop

Stormzy has rescheduled the Asian leg of his world tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 26-year-old British rapper was due to visit Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, and South Korea in March as part of his Heavy Is The Head Tour, kicking off with a concert in Kuala Lumpur on March 20.

Stormzy has now announced that all those dates have been postponed following the spread of the potentially deadly respiratory disease in Asia.

In a statement released via his Instagram account and other social media channels, he said: "I was seriously looking forward to bringing the #HITH World tour to Asia and playing some epic sold out shows but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the coronavirus, I'm regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the Tour."

The Vossi Bop hitmaker has promised he will make it to those countries once the outbreak has been contained.

He added: "Information regarding the rescheduled dates will follow in due course. Please contact your local ticket vendor for any further queries. I promise I'll be back."

Three of Stormzy's concerts in Malaysia, Singapore, and China had sold out and there were tickets available for the other planned shows.

The coronavirus outbreak began in China, and has since spread to several over countries, including the UK, Australia, France and Germany. Over 64,000 people have been infected so far with over 1,300 reported deaths.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.