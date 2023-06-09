'I couldn't raise my legs for half a year': Ruby Lin shares side effects of C-section

Giving birth to a child could be a mother's greatest love and sacrifice.

Ruby Lin shared some side effects that she had after giving birth to her daughter, nicknamed Little Dolphin, in episode three of the Netflix camping variety show Light the Wild, a spin-off of the Taiwan drama Light the Night.

During a campfire chat with the other cast members, actor Lee Lee-zen shared about how he personally felt that a couple can have children first and marriage can wait.

Actress Puff Kuo was surprised by the thought and asked Ruby if she agrees to it.

The 47-year-old actress said it's true and that "it's best to have children young".

She added: "I think if you have a baby later in life, you will have a bigger sense of responsibility. You will love the child very much and will start to think that you should have a child earlier, so that you could have one or two more."

Ruby welcomed Little Dolphin with her actor husband Wallace Huo in 2017 when she was 42 years old.

Puff asked Ruby if it is painful to give birth, to which Ruby replied that she had a Caesarean section (C-section) and the pain came in a different way.

Besides having back pains, she said: "I couldn't raise my legs when in a lying position for half a year after that."

Ruby continued: "I felt that I had exerted strength, but I just couldn't lift them because the nerves had been cut."

Ruby added that she panicked when she first realised it.

She said: "I thought to myself, 'How can that be?' I was just trying to lift my legs and it felt like they weren't mine anymore."

She reassured the other members that she is fine now.

Ruby also said that as a public figure, she felt that pumping breast milk at the postpartum care centre was when she was "most embarrassed", as the nurses helped her to open up her mammary glands.

However, she eventually got used to it.

Ruby said: "It came to the point that I was numbed by it. So while the nurse was doing it, I would just watch something on my iPad."

She shared that she didn't feel her age until she saw her daughter's growth.

"I thought to myself, 'Oh my god, it's been five years'," said Ruby.

New episodes of Light the Wild will be released on Netflix every Monday.

