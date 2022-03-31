Couple files restraining order against Ezra Miller after alleged threat

A couple have filed for a restraining order against Ezra Miller.

The 29-year-old actor was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment over two alleged incidents at a Hawaii karaoke bar over the weekend and shortly afterwards, two local residents asked for The Flash star - who had reportedly been staying with them - to be ordered to stay away, claiming their house guest had harassed and threatened them.

A complaint filed in the Third Circuit District Court on Tuesday (March 29) alleged the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actor had "burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened" the alleged male victim by "saying 'I will bury you and your s*** wife' " on Monday.

The documents also accused Miller of theft.

According to RadarOnline.com, the couple wrote: "[Miller] stole the passport of [wife] and the wallet which included SS card, driver license, bank cards, among other things of [husband.]

"The respondent is famous and wealthy. This makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner."

The petitioners insisted they would "suffer substantial emotional distress" unless "Respondent(s)' wrongful conduct is stopped or prevented by order of the Court."

According to reports, Miller had been staying with the couple in Hilo for around a week after meeting at a farmer's market and they had been enjoying spending time together.

The couple even paid the $500 (S$676) bond to release the We Need to Talk About Kevin star from jail following their arrest.

Hawaii police previously told how Miller was arrested after becoming "agitated" in the karaoke bar.

The Hawaii Police Department said in a statement: "Shortly after midnight on Monday, March 28, 2022, a 29-year-old man visiting from Vermont was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo.

"On Sunday, March 27, at 11.30pm, South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offence) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offence). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."