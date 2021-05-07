Courteney Cox has bad memories of dancing in famous Friends fountain

Courteney Cox has bad memories of dancing in the famous Friends fountain.

The famous scenes - which make up the opening credits of the series which ran until 2004 - might have been one of the most well known for the show but Courteney, who played Monica Geller in the series, admitted it was "not fun" to be constantly dancing in the water.

When asked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show whose idea it was to dance in the fountain, she said: "Well, it definitely wasn't mine. We were in that fountain for a long time. Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens - it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours.

"I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn't know each other that well at that point. But I remember, and this is so Matthew, but he was like, 'Can't remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain.'"

Meanwhile, David Schwimmer - who played Ross Geller - teased a surprise element to the Friends reunion, where he will reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc for the HBO Max special, which was filmed recently.

Speaking about the then-upcoming filming, David said: "I'm going to LA to shoot the Friends reunion. I will get to see everyone for the first time in years."

Asked if he will be in character as Ross Geller or appear as himself in the reunion, he said: "I'll be David. Nothing is scripted and we are not in character. We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don't want to give away, but we all read something."

Adding jokingly: "I should have [studied] up on old episodes, but I just haven't been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 shows. I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days!"