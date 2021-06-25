Courteney Cox 'hurt' to be the only Friends castmate not nominated for an Emmy

Courteney Cox admits it "hurt" to be the only Friends castmate not nominated for an Emmy.

The actress' portrayal of clean-freak chef Monica Geller was never recognised by the Emmy Awards, whilst the other main five cast members - Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - all received multiple nominations.

Kudrow won the Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series Emmy in 1998 for her portrayal of kooky Phoebe Buffay, and Aniston was named Best Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for playing Rachel Green in 2002, and Cox readily admits that the snub was upsetting.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, she said: "Yeah, it always hurt my feelings. When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt."

Friends earned a total of 62 Emmy nominations during its 10-season run and won six, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002 for Season Eight which featured Rachel having her baby Emma with Schwimmer's alter ego Ross Geller.

Cox, 57, felt an enormous sense of pride when she received a Golden Globe nomination for the first season of her subsequent sitcom Cougar Town - which was co-produced by Coquette Productions, the company she set up with her ex-husband David Arquette.

She continued: "And then the only thing that made me feel good - because they've all won and they've gotten so many accolades - I got nominated for 'Cougar Town' the first year - a Golden Globe. And I want to say, 'Oh, who cares?' It meant everything to me.

"I wanted my peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it's like, 'Ah!' It took a little of the sting out."

Although she was disappointed to miss out on an Emmy nod, Cox always watched the ceremony when her Friends co-stars were in the running.

In the joint interview with Aniston, 52, and Kudrow, 57, she said: "I want them to win ... I've never wanted to take anything away from anyone. I just sometimes want to be included in certain things… And these girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination].

"I'm in awe of both of your talent. And every way. I mean, to this day, even though we're this close, I get excited when I watch The Morning Show… I mean, it's incredible. And you (Kudrow), too, everything you do. Your dramas - everything."