Courteney Cox to reprise role as Gale Weathers in Scream reboot

Old is gold, or so the saying goes. As a slasher classic that helped revive the horror genre, Scream continues to age well, with the legacy of Ghostface still going strong to date. It is little wonder, then, that Spyglass Media Group is looking to give the franchise a new lease of life with plans for an upcoming reboot, which targets a 2021 release window.

And while the film is set to receive a new coat of paint, its cast seems to favour the familiar. Two months after announcing that series veteran David Arquette would be returning for the reboot, Paramount Pictures has further confirmed that Courteney Cox will be reprising her role as the strong-willed journalist Gale Weathers as well.

This marks the second time that a member of the original cast has signed on. Arquette is poised to step into the shoes of Sheriff Dewey Riley once again, with lead heroine Neve Campbell currently in talks to return.

Scream 5 will be helmed by directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who is best known for their work on Ready or Not. Not much is known about plot details, but the movie will reportedly follow "a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes."

With the outbreak of COVID-19 affecting work processes and timelines, there is also the question of a new release schedule. Production for the reboot was supposed to start sometime in May 2020, and with social distancing measures kicking into high gear by then, it is likely that a delay has been ordered instead. There is no update on that front just yet, however, so we will just have to assume that the movie is sticking to its stipulated opening date.