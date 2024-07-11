'Craving it for 5 to 6 years': 5566's Zax Wang and actress wife dance to pepper crabs in Singapore

To many tourists, Singapore delicacies would be the usual dishes like chicken rice, bak kut teh, laksa and chilli crab.

But for 5566's Zax Wang and his family, they explored our range of cuisines by having Indian fine dining when they were in Singapore in early June.

In a video uploaded on their YouTube channel on July 3, the 43-year-old Taiwanese singer-host, his actress wife Ji Qin and their two teenage children visited modern Indian restaurant Revolver located at Tras Street.

"We've had fine dining many times before but this is the first time we tried Indian fine dining," he said.

Zax and Ji Qin, 48, were full of praise for the dishes, from the caviar appetiser to the black cod and butter chicken.

They also tried making their own naan with guidance from the chef.

Zax attempted it first and was given the challenge of placing the dough into the tandoor. However, as it was too hot for him, he could only put it at the edge of the oven.

"I didn't dare to go too far in because it's really hot," he laughed.

They also visited one Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Summer Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton on a separate day.

But before they could go in, they were met with one problem — Zax and his son Yaya did not meet the dress code as they wore shorts.

Ji Qin laughed: "We didn't know, so they had to lend pants to both of you."

Despite the small delay at the beginning of their meal, they soon feasted on fish bone soup, coconut-stewed pig stomach with fish maw soup, smoked tea duck and others.

As Zax devoured a piece of duck meat, Ji Qin laughed and asked him: "Do you want to eat the bones too?"

"No no… the meat is completely tender and juicy. Even after eating it, I still want to chew the bones because it's still so flavourful," he explained.

A trip to Singapore wouldn't be complete without eating crabs and the family visited seafood restaurant Long Beach at Dempsey Hill for black pepper crab, white pepper crab, golden thread lobster and other dishes.

Zax shared that they would go there every time they were in Singapore. As they were waiting to be served, Ji Qin asked Zax if he was "drooling" just thinking about black pepper crab.

"I've been craving the sauce for five to six years, so I'm really looking forward to it…I particularly like it," he said.

When the highly anticipated dish was served, both of them started to do body waves after the first bite.

"It's so good, we started dancing," the caption in the video reads.

Zax added that it tasted exactly as he remembered it and stopped everyone from dipping into the black pepper sauce as he wanted to pack it back home to cook.

In fact, all of them loved it so much that they returned to the restaurant the night before returning to Taiwan.

"It's unforgettable," Yaya said.

