Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu gave birth to baby girl earlier this year

Constance Wu and her boyfriend Ryan Kattner reportedly welcomed a little girl into the world earlier this year in the summer.

A source told E! News: "They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy."

Constance, who did not announce her pregnancy, shot to fame starring in the movie Crazy Rich Asians but she previously revealed that she goes to acting classes on her days off because it makes her feel the "most free".

She said: "I love what I do. It's more fun for me than going to a party. When I have a day off, I go to acting class. I'm there with all the other actors who are struggling and waiting tables and trying to become actors, just because it's fun. It's where I feel most free."

And Constance also admitted she doesn't "think anything through".

She added: "I don't think anything through. I am very impulsive and reactive. I have always been a person who is kind of outspoken, but nobody knew who I was before.

"Now I have this weird thing called fame, and I wasn't looking for it, I didn't ask for it, but if you have it, you might as well use it for something good. And the best thing I think I can do is help amplify the voices of people who don't feel heard."

ALSO READ: Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper