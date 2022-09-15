The Crown reigns in Netflix's top 10 after Queen Elizabeth II's death

The Crown is back in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched series list.

Viewership for the streamer’s drama featuring the Royal family skyrocketed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The series is currently reigning in the seventh spot with 17.6 million hours viewed. The show’s viewership in UK increased more than 800 per cent whilst viewership of The Crown quadrupled in US.

The Crown chronicles the life of the Queen over several decades, beginning in the late 1940s before her father King George VI died and she ascended to the throne. The latest fourth season chartered the marriage of King Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Claire Foy portrayed a young Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons, earning her the win for actress in a drama series at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards (as well as an Emmy for guest actress in a drama series last year).

Olivia Colman portrayed the Queen in seasons 3–4 and won the Emmy in 2021 for actress in a drama series.

Season 5 of The Crown is set to premiere in November and features a new cast.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip, Dominic West will star as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana.

Olivia Williams has been cast as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller will appear as Prime Minister John Major.

The sixth and final season of The Crown has currently paused productions in light of the Queen’s death.

READ MORE: Netflix declines to flag up to viewers that The Crown is fiction