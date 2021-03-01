The Crown wins big at this year's Golden Globe Awards with four prizes

Netflix's regal drama scooped one of the evening's biggest honours, Best Television Series, Drama, while cast members Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin, and Gillian Anderson each took acting accolades at Sunday's (Feb 28) ceremony, , which was staged in both New York and Los Angeles, with the winners accepting remotely from home.

Josh and Emma - who played Prince Charles and Princess Diana - were honoured with Best Performance by an Actor and Actress in a Television Series, Drama respectively, while Gillian Anderson's portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher saw her take the Best Supporting Actress, Television honour.

Accepting the Best Television Series, Drama honour, showrunner Peter Morgan lamented the fact the ceremony wasn't being held in person.

He said: "I'm just sorry I'm sitting here in my tragic little office, nut surrounded by the people who make this show such a pleasure to make.

"Olivia, Tobias, Helena, Gillian, Emma, Josh, Erin, the directors, my wonderful producers, the editor, the composer…

"Quite frankly I miss not being with my fellow nominees in that wonderful room, that crazy room. I'm glad I'm not having to face the room making the speech, it's always the most fun awards show."

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy went to Schitt's Creek, with its star Catherine O'Hara taking Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, though her co-star Eugene Levy missed out on the Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy award, which went to Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso.

The Queen's Gambit also had two wins, for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for its star Anya Taylor-Joy.

In the movie categories, Chloe Zhao became only the second female filmmaker to take the Best Director prize, while her work Nomadland also took the coveted Best Motion Picture, Drama honour.

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy went to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, for which its star, Sacha Baron Cohen - who also won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy - paid tribute to the film's crew, who had run "the risk of getting arrested, the risk of getting Covid" in making the movie.

He added: "They did that because we all believed so deeply in releasing this movie before the election to show the danger of lies, hates, conspiracies and the power of truth, empathy and democracy."

Elsewhere at the ceremony, the late Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured with the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama award for his work on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Andra Day was a surprise winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

This year's Golden Globes were hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Golden Globe Awards 2021 list of winners:

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture:

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actor, Television:

John Boyega, Small Axe

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Motion Picture, Animated:

Soul

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture:

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama:

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best Original Song, Motion Picture:

Is Si (Seen), 'The Life Ahead

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama:

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Best Picture, Foreign Language:

Minari

Best Television Series, Drama:

The Crown

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture:

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress, Television:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Director, Motion Picture:

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Borat Subsequent Movie film

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Movie film

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

Nomadland

