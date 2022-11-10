'Why is there cucumber?' Taiwanese actress confesses to chiding assistant over their blunder

If you dislike cucumbers with a passion, you might just find a kindred spirit in Taiwanese actress Sophia Wang.

In a recent episode of Taiwanese variety talk show Dee Girls Talk, Sophia revealed that she was the perpetrator behind an incident where an assistant was scolded for putting cucumber into food.

This is in reference to an earlier episode of the same talk show where guest Rachel Shen brought up an anecdote after witnessing it personally.

Sophia, 40, happened to watch the show while she was doing her makeup and she noticed similarities between herself and the then-unnamed artiste who had scolded their assistant.

She told the host that as the similarities increased, she said to herself: "Isn't this person me?"

According to Rachel, 36, the assistant had brought food to an artiste, who took one look at it before immediately bursting out in anger: "Why are there cucumbers? I already told you, I don't want to eat cucumbers!"

The assistant then told the artiste that they could just pick out the cucumbers from the meal.

The artiste then retorted: "What's the use of picking them out? The taste would still remain in the food, would it not? How am I supposed to eat this?"

However, Sophia, the culprit behind this "cucumber incident", claimed that this wasn't the full story.

"The assistant has always put cucumbers into my meal, and I have always told them not to do so. My assistant's character is just like that… for example, if I told them that I didn't want pickled vegetables, he would give me a full meal of pickled vegetables."

This occurred so frequently that she didn't think twice about how fierce and unreasonable she would look in others' eyes, Sophia said.

When asked by the host about her decision to turn up on the show instead of writing a response on social media, Sophia replied, saying that it was different.

"When you write a response on social media, you're defending yourself and making assumptions that you're the one being attacked.

"However, by coming to this show myself, I've proven that I'm brave and honest about my wrongdoings."

Sophia also insisted that she didn't raise her voice when speaking to her assistant, and instead asked for empathy.

She said that there was no way she would ask everyone in the vicinity to clear out so she could speak to her assistant. Moreover, she was getting her hair done at the time, so her response was abrupt.

Dressing room drama

In the earlier episode of Dee Girls Talk, Rachel also raised a point about an artiste whose presence alone silenced an entire dressing room.

She was getting her hair done by a very experienced hairdresser and the room was full of life and chatter.

However, when that artiste walked in, the conversations ended and the room fell deathly quiet.

When Rachel made to leave, her hairdresser instead sat her down and kept pretending to work on her hair.

Said Rachel: "Everyone kept pretending to be busy, no one wanted to deal with the artiste… but in my eyes, she's someone cute and quite cordial."

When asked if this was the same person as the one who scolded their assistant over cucumbers in their meal, Rachel only smiled.

While Sophia did admit to being the artiste in question regarding the cucumber incident, she didn't address the dressing room drama that Rachel had mentioned.

