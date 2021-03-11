CW's live-action Powerpuff Girls casts Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault

Townsville’s favourite superheroes, the Powerpuff Girls, are making a comeback. The girls created by sugar, spice and everything nice will be back on screen.

The new live-action Powerpuff Girls will be produced and written by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) alongside a star-studded cast to bring the super trio siblings to life.

PHOTO: Cartoon Network Studios

The show places the girls in their 20s, with great resentment to their former line of work. Yet, with the world in peril, the Powerpuff Girls are needed more than ever before. The trio would need to settle their internal conflicts before everything crumbles.

Cast as the Blossom Utonium is Chloe Bennet who starred as Quake from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She’ll be playing a “spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child.” Blossom is also quite an intellectual with various degrees to her name. Yet, due to her childhood trauma, she became anxious and withdrawn from the world. She still dreams of becoming a leader but hoping for it to be in her own terms.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Dove Cameron (Descendants) will be starring in the series as Bubbles Utonium. Although loved by many due to her sweet nature since she was a child, beneath that character lies a tough and witty interior.

Bubble’s driving force in coming back as a trio with her sisters are mostly her interest in gaining her Powerpuff Girl fame, but she might just surprise us and herself.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Jagged Little Pill Musical’s Yana Perrault will be acting as the rebellious Buttercup Utonium. She may be known as a badass but underneath all that is a sensitive soul.

Unlike her other two sisters, she does not have any intentions of going back to her hero ways. Buttercup spent her time as an adult trying to tear down her identity as aPowerpuff Girl to live a normal life.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

With the main cast sorted out, CW has yet to confirm a target premiere window. We can’t wait to see the girls flying around and kicking a hyper-intelligent ape’s butt.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.