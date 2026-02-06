Cyndi Wang and Kenji Wu spark dating rumours again after seen spending time together

Taiwanese singers Cyndi Wang and Kenji Wu are speculated to be dating after they were spotted spending time together again recently.

Taiwanese media Mirror Media reported on Feb 4 that Cyndi, 43, and Kenji, 46, were seen exiting the same vehicle and entering a Japanese restaurant in Taipei for a group gathering on Jan 28.

After leaving the restaurant later, they got into the same vehicle before alighting outside Cyndi's residence. She entered her home first, with Kenji following closely behind, and he wasn't seen leaving her apartment even till late at night.

In response to the rumours, Cyndi's management agency Daystar Entertainment said: "Thank you for everyone's concern, we have no comments."

Taiwanese media wrote that Kenji reportedly resides in Beijing now, while Cyndi is based in Taiwan. However, whenever she travels to China for work, they would reportedly meet up.

This is not the first time they have sparked dating rumours. Between July 2024 and November 2025, they were seen together in Thailand, Japan, Italy and Hong Kong, Mirror Media reported.

Netizens also spotted similar accessories worn by the two of them, including Jellycat bunny bag charms, shoes, necklaces and polo shirts.

In an interview last November, when Cyndi was asked by reporters if she has a partner, she said she was still "working hard on it" and while she has many "good friends", she was still "busy with work now and work is still [her] closest companion".

As a reporter hinted if there was a possibility between her and a close friend surnamed Wu, Cyndi quipped: "If every one of my friends becomes my lifelong companion, I should still leave some reputation for myself, I am after all a good woman."

The reporter than asked her directly if there was any possibility between her and Kenji, and she responded: "He has always been my very good friend."

As to whether they had discussed their dating rumours, Cyndi said since they are good friends, some things don't need to be further discussed.

