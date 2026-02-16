Cynthia Erivo addresses 'strange fascination' surrounding her relationship with Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo has addressed the "strange fascination" surrounding speculation that she and her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande are more than friends.

The pair starred alongside each other as Elphaba and Glinda in John M Chu's blockbuster two-part big-screen adaptation of Wicked and have built a deep connection on and off set — but it's all "platonic".

Cynthia, 39, explained that the hearsay began simply because people struggled to understand the depth of her bond with the 32-year-old pop star.

She told The Stylist: "At first, I think people didn't understand how it was possible for two women to be friends — close —and not lovers.

"I've never really spoken about this, but there was this strange fascination with the two of us, where people either thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers."

Cynthia further explained: "And I think it's because there's such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real, even though it exists everywhere.

"We're not used to seeing it on camera, in front of people. A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren't taught that those relationships are good for us."

Director John said of their chemistry on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast: "At first I thought, let's keep it open to anybody. The studio never put pressure on us about names or followers. Not one word.

"When Cynthia walks in and sings, you feel it in your bones. And when Ari sat there and became Glinda, there was no question.

"I knew what everyone is seeing now — I got to see it on day four."

