Cynthia Erivo gets therapy after shooting a film

Cynthia Erivo enters therapy after shooting a film.

The 38-year-old actress stars alongside Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey in the Wicked film franchise, and Cynthia has revealed that she always turns to a therapist after shooting a movie.

Asked if she has any rituals at the end of a movie, Cynthia told Variety: "Sleep. And then a therapy session.

"Through the process, I'm often holding onto emotions, and once the thing is released, I really allow myself to let it all go.

"Last time, the end of the road was the Oscars. I was on a plane to South Africa to start a new movie, and I just cried the whole way and let myself be."

Cynthia also makes a concerted effort to look after her physical health when she's working on a project.

She shared: "When I get to a venue, I ask before we begin to make sure there's a treadmill in the room so I can get up in the morning — there's no excuse — and run.

"I take every kind of tea that I need with me, all the protein bars, my vitamins — I always have them. Those things help me stay well and strong, and also stay bright and happy."

Meanwhile, Cynthia recently revealed that she "made a pact" with Ariana Grande before shooting the Wicked movies.

In her new book, Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much, Cynthia explained: "Before Wicked really started rolling, Ariana and I made a pact with each other.

"We committed to protecting and caring for each other through this process. We hear often how female costars —­ or really, any costars —­ can sometimes let their egos get in the way until they battle each other, destroying the creative process for everyone involved. We were determined to do the opposite."

Cynthia believes she shares a "strong synergy" with her co-star, who has become a close friend in recent years.

She said: 'We were always looking out for each other. Our partnership was important. We shared a strong synergy, a commitment to authenticity, and that, combined with the natural connection we fostered both on and off set, allowed us to support each other emotionally and professionally."

