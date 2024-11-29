Cynthia Erivo welcomes audiences singing along to Wicked

Cynthia Erivo has welcomed cinemagoers singing along to 'Wicked'.

The 37-year-old actress — who portrays Elphaba in the blockbuster adaptation of the hit musical — has no problems with fans belting out the film's musical numbers,despite some cinema chains requesting those booking to see 'Wicked' stay quiet during the screenings in order to not interfere with other moviegoers' experience.

Asked what she thinks about people singing at the cinema, she told 'Today': "Good! I'm OK with it. We spent this long singing it ourselves, it's time for everyone else to join in. It's wonderful."

Cynthia has had a "wonderful" time working on 'Wicked' and is delighted the first part of the saga is finally out.

She said: "It's the most wonderful, unbelievable experience ever. This is such a wonderful thing to be able to share with everyone. We've been keeping it to ourselves, and now everyone else can watch it."

The actress' comments come after AMC Theatres confirmed they have asked moviegoers not to sing during screenings of 'Wicked' to prevent disruption.

Spokesperson Ryan Noonan told the Indianapolis Star newspaper: "AMC has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behaviour.

"The 'Wicked' preshow spot [which includes 'no singing'] incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show."

Meanwhile, Cynthia recently admitted she turned down having her skin turned green with CGI for the movie but she felt it better for her performance to have make-up applied everyday.

And despite spending hours getting ready as a result, she never found it inconvenient.

Cynthia told Empire magazine: "It was really comfy! I think, depending on what we were doing for the day, it could take anything from two-and-a-half hours to four-and-a-half (in the make-up chair). It felt like a second skin. I was never irritated by it.

"I think a lot of research went into what shade would be right, what would sit on my skin in the right way and how I could take care of my skin whilst it was in the make-up.

"There was the option to do CGI. I was asked if I wanted to do that, or to do practical, and I knew I wanted to do practical before I even started, because I wanted to be able to look at my hands and see green hands.

"I wanted to look in the mirror and see a green face. I also wanted to see the reactions of other people seeing me as green person, as opposed to me walking in as myself, because it informed how I performed."

Cynthia gained recognition for her acting work on stage and is delighted with the current trend for movie musicals such as 'Joker: Folie a Deux' and 'Wonka'.

She said: "There's something really special about a movie musical. In its essence, it becomes a spectacle, whether you like it or not.

"I think that we don't give audiences enough credit when it comes to musicals, so we pretend that musicals aren't musicals.

"And I think now, it's okay to just be like, 'Hey, this is a musical, come and see it, you'll survive... and you might even like it!'"

