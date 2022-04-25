Cynthia Koh explains why she didn't 'milk her curves' at Star Awards 2022

If you were expecting Cynthia Koh to show some skin at Star Awards 2022, no one would fault you.

After all, the veteran actress made waves in her revealing outfit at the Asian Academy Creative Awards last December.

Surprisingly, the 48-year-old subverted everyone's expectations by covering it all up at the awards ceremony last night (April 24) in a colourful Moschino gown. Of course, this meant that we had to ask her about her fashion choice.

During a backstage interview, she explained to AsiaOne: "Because you all have an expectation that I'll have some 'curves' for you guys so I decided to cover it up a little bit so next year I'll reveal some more."

She added in Mandarin: "I can't always reveal for you guys. Otherwise, what else is there left to see?"

Cynthia also felt happy that she's now able to wear clothes that are of the "sample size" — these are sizes which are usually worn by models.

Though she found the dress beautiful, she had some concerns about being able to wear it as she said she's short. In the end, she paired it with some really tall heels to complement the dress.

After showing off her heels, which made local media gasp, she said: "I was really scared when I was going up the stage earlier."

ALSO READ: 'I'd rather die pretty': Cynthia Koh suffered wardrobe malfunction with sexy blue dress, spent 2 hours leaning against wall

bryanlim@asiaone.com