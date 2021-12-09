Cynthia Koh lands on Greek TV news for 'milk-your-curves' dress

Local actress Cynthia Koh has appeared on Greek TV news for her controversial 'milk-your-curves’ dress that she recently wore to the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Yesterday (Dec 8), the 47-year-old expressed her joy and shock on a series of Instagram Stories, sharing a few photos that her friend took of her on a Greek channel.

One of the Stories showed the conversation she had with her friend, who explained to her that the Greek host talked about her response to the haters and also complimented her for looking great.

Cynthia added the caption: “The universe is really sending me to places. I think I just had an out-of-body experience due to this shock!”

Her recent fashion choice did not sit well with some netizens, who criticised her for trying to be sexy at her age, questioning why she wore a revealing outfit even though she could be a grandmother at her age.

She didn't hold back in her response, taking to social media with a savage post.



"If your grandmother is as hot and sexy and can carry the outfit well, please wear it. For 47, losing weight, maintaining this body is a lot of discipline and commitment.

"If you can look classy, still have all the great curves, don't hide them. They don't last forever. Milk it while it lasts."

