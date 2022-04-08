Cynthia Koh on 'the verge of tears' after car vandalised

Sometimes, people do things that really break you and make you wonder how one can be so mean.

For local actress Cynthia Koh, someone vandalised her car when it was parked in a private estate on April 6.

The 48-year-old shared a series of Instagram Stories detailing the damage to her car which consisted of "very long and deep scratches" and a punctured tyre.

Based on her Instagram Stories (which have since expired), there were scratches on two different areas of the car and after showing them to her "car detailing guy", it was determined that they couldn't be polished off.

She added: "Looks like it's (the scratches) done with a key or something very sharp."

As for her punctured tyre, the actress drove her car (yes, with a flat tyre) to the nearest petrol station to try and fill it up but it didn't work. She shared: "By the time I went to the nearest petrol station, I knew I was in trouble."

At 10.30pm, she said that she was unable to drive anymore and had called a tow truck. She wrote: "At this point, I'm on the verge of tears."

Cynthia said that her car was at the private estate between 2pm and 6pm and it was the first time she has been there. She stated that this is not "about me being a celeb or about the car I drive".

Unfortunately, the identity of the culprit is unknown as 8world reported that her car's dashcam will only record once the car has been started.

However, she suspects that the culprit is male because it "takes a lot of strength" to cut through a thick tyre.

Cynthia was clearly upset as she wrote: "I don't understand why this person is so mean... I won't let this go, too many of this type of people around. If you are a car owner, you will know how upset I am. It's not about fixing the car, it's about how sickening these people can be to think it's okay to do this to others.

"If you can do this, I'm sure you can face the consequences."

The actress shared that she has made a police report and "handed over my case to the court" but she is also "open to settling this privately" should the offender be reading her posts.

"Otherwise, I'm very sure the police investigation will bring this to light," she warned.

