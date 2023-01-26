Daisy Jones & The Six series trailer rocks 70s nostalgia

Are you ready to rock? The trailer for Amazon’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s popular novel Daisy Jones & The Six is finally here!

Based on Reid’s best-selling novel of the same name, the upcoming limited series will detail the rise and fall of a fictional ’70s rock band — loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac — and its enigmatic frontwoman Daisy Jones.

The trailer is a visual delight — filled with tons of 70s nostalgia — and features scenes of Daisy and Billy Dunne to hint at the ensuing love triangle that will take place between them and Billy’s girlfriend Camila.

The synopsis for the limited series reads:

"Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers - Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne - the band had risen from obscurity to fame.

"And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers."

Thus far, the trailer seems like the series will stick by its source material. Since Daisy Jones & The Six is uniquely structured as the script of a music documentary, with the band members reflecting on their glory days 20 years later, it will be interesting to see how this format will play out in the limited series.

Daisy Jones & The Six stars Riley Keough as the enigmatic Daisy Jones while The Hunger Games‘ Sam Claflin will be taking on the role of Billy Dunne.

Making up the rest of the band is Suki Waterhouse as keyboardist Karen Sirko, Will Harrison as lead guitarist Graham Dunne, Sebastian Chacon as drummer Warren Rhodes and Josh Whitehouse plays bassist Eddie Roundtree.

Timothy Olyphant will also star as the band’s manager Rod Reyes and Camila Morrone will play Billy’s girlfriend, Camila.

Daisy Jones & the Six will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 3 with new episodes released every week until March 24.

