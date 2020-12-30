Daisy Ridley labelled 'aggressive' and 'intimidating' on film sets

Daisy Ridley said she has been labelled "aggressive" and "intimidating" on film sets.

The 28-year-old actress doubted herself and felt she should make herself "smaller" after she was told that her approach made other people feel uncomfortable.

She told the February issue of Tatler magazine: "I've been told that I'm intimidating. That was on Chaos Walking. I was having my hair done, having my wig put on. I remember thinking, 'God, should I be smaller? Should I be quieter?'"

Daisy revealed that an unnamed director also claimed that she can be "quite aggressive" because of her passion for a role, which made the Star Wars actress second-guess her personality.

She continued: "I've been called aggressive, too; my energy is 'quite aggressive'. That was during a meeting with a director. I was thinking, 'But why? Is it because I maintained eye contact? Is it because I'm passionate about what we're talking about?' I dunno. You have that horrible sinking feeling of, God, do I not come across the way I think I do?"

However, one director saw more to Daisy as she was chosen from thousands of young actresses to play Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

She said: "I know there were a thousand other actresses who could have done it. I guess ultimately it came to a point where I decided I have to be OK with this. I got this magical piece of luck. The stars aligned. I have to be OK with the amazing chance."

Daisy has also remained firm friends with John Boyega since filming wrapped on 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

She added: "We are only a month apart in age and we always had each other in that. John had worked more than I had. Totally different upbringing. But there we were together. I never felt like I was doing it alone."