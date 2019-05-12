Daisy Ridley: Scenes with late Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker "difficult" to film

Carrie Fisher passed away in December 2016 but director J.J. Abrams has used footage of the star as General Leia from 'The Force Awakens' in his final film.

As her character had a lot of scenes with Daisy Ridley's Rey, the 27-year-old star had a number of "emotional" moments during filming.

Daisy said of the scenes: "It was definitely difficult. It was emotional doing it, because you're also weirdly picturing her. You're not picturing how the scene is going to be.

"It's really sad. And it's going to be really sad. But also, it's amazing that they have all this footage that is woven into the story in such a strange way."

Daisy didn't speak about Carrie's death with 'Star Wars' legend Mark Hamill - who portrayed Luke Skywalker - but she did chat to the actress' daughter, Billie Lourd, who plays Lieutenant Connix, about her tragic loss.

She told Britain's GQ magazine: "I would never presume. Mark's known her for 40 years… I had a conversation with Billie about it. I just wanted to ask Billie how she was doing."

The brunette beauty also broke down after filming her final scene for the movie.

She admitted: "The scene was me being very sad. Let's just say it was not hard to be upset in that scene."