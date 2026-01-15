Daisy Ridley in Singapore as part of 'Christmas adventure'

Over the Christmas holiday, Daisy Ridley had her own little tropical festive getaway.

The British actress took to Instagram yesterday (Jan 14) to share a series of pictures documenting her "Christmas adventure", where she travelled to Singapore, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

The photos showed the 33-year-old at the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown and Masjid Malabar in Kampong Glam.

"Cool! You were having vegetarian food at Chinatown," remarked a Singaporean netizen, referring to Daisy relaxing at a Chinese eatery.

Daisy also uploaded views of sunsets overlooking wide oceans, alongside snippets of her visit to the Hobbiton Movie Set, Waiheke Island and Ngatoroirangi Mine Bay Maori Rock Carvings at Lake Taupo in New Zealand.

In the first picture of the post, she can be seen reading the romantic fantasy novel Iron Flame, which is the sequel to Fourth Wing, on her flight. Fans in the comments were thrilled, fan-casting her as protagonist Violet Sorrengail or her older sister Mira.

"You would be the best Violet," one wrote.

Best known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (2015 - 2019), Daisy will star in the upcoming romcom The Last Resort.

kristy.chua@asiaone.com