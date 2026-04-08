Dakota Johnson and Role Model dating since 'late last year'

Dakota Johnson and Role Model have been dating since "late last year".

The 36-year-old actress and Role Model were recently spotted kissing and holding hands in Los Angeles, and an insider has now revealed that it's "definitely more than a fling".

A source told People: "It's definitely more than a fling, or just a flirt."

Despite this, Dakota is keen to progress things cautiously, following her split from Coldplay's Chris Martin in 2025.

The insider explained: "She does really like him, but is also taking things slow after her previous long-term relationship."

Dakota and Role Model — whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury — were first seen spending time together in December, and things appear to be going from strength to strength.

The source said: "[They are] very much on the same page, and it just feels easy. She thinks he's cute and he treats her incredibly well."

Meanwhile, Dakota previously claimed she was "lucky" that she was allowed to discover her own sexuality.

The actress — who is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith — revealed that she feels fortunate to have grown up in such an open-minded household.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star told Bustle: "I was lucky that I grew up with a mom who was very open — at times maybe too open — about sexuality, but it was always like, whatever you're into and when you want to have sex, you just let me know and we'll get birth control.

"It was really healthy, and it made me feel like I was allowed to discover my sexuality on my own, which I think is such a gift.

"We've progressed so much in some societies, for people to be allowed to say that they feel neither here nor there in terms of gender. That's an incredible thing. It's such a leap forward."

By contrast, Dakota acknowledged that other parts of the world aren't so forward-thinking.

The movie star — who lives in Malibu, California — added: "Then there's Alabama, and Texas, and the rest of the world that is in complete disarray."



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