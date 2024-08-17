Dakota Johnson's representative responds to rumours of the actress' split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is still "happily together" with Chris Martin.

The actress, 34, has been seeing the Coldplay frontman, 47, since 2017, and she insisted they are still dating after a report emerged on Friday (Aug 16) they had called it quits.

Dakota's representative told Page Six in the wake of the report: "The reports are not true. They are happily together."

The report said the couple had "now accepted the relationship is over - and it's best to move on".

Rumours of a split came as Dakota was absent from Coldplay's European leg of their 'Music of the Spheres' tour, which is sold out and set to end on Sept 2 in Ireland.

Split rumours surrounding the couple of more than seven years have also been recently fuelled by the actress not wearing her engagement ring from Chris throughout the summer.

But she was seen sporting her band from the singer in June when she attended the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.

The couple first started dating in 2017, three years after Chris split from his actress ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, with whom he has children Apple, 20, and 18-year-old Moses.

An insider has told Page Six the couple has been engaged for the last six years.

The duo have stayed relatively private about their relationship, but have been open about their co-parenting relationship with Gwyneth, who has been married to TV producer and writer Brad Falchuk, 53, since 2018.

They are so close they have even gone on holidays with Chris' kids.

Dakota recently told Bustle about being a stepmother to the singer's children: "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.

"I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying 'Blood is thicker than water.'

Dakota, whose parents are actors Don Johnson, 74, and Melanie Griffith, 67, added: "The actual saying is, 'The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb', which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you're actually born to."

