Dana Carvey taking break from work following son's death

Dana Carvey is taking a break from work following his son's death.

The Wayne's World actor revealed last week his eldest child, 32-year-old Dex, had died from an accidental overdose. After thanking fans for the kind messages they sent, he announced he will be stepping back from social media and his career commitments to mourn with wife Paula Zwagerman and their other son, 30-year-old Thomas.

He shared a message on his X and Instagram accounts which read: "This is just to say thank you.

"My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion.

"We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words.

"I will be taking a break from work and social media - trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of three.

"We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way. Much love, Dana."

The 68-year-old actor and his wife had announced Dex's death on their social media accounts in a touching tribute to their son.

They wrote: "Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old.

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family; his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.

"Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

The couple admitted they are praying for anyone who is "struggling with addiction" or knows someone who is.

They added: "To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Dex died on the evening Nov 15.

Paramedics were said to have tried to revive Dex, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dex was a stand-up comedian and opened for his dad in the 2016 Netflix special Straight White Male.

Following Dex's death, Dana posted a picture of the pair working together on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption: "Dex and me working together. What a joy."