Dance challenges: G-Dragon joins Daesung for Hando-Chogua, cast of Hanazakarino Kimitachihe celebrate 20th anniversary

G-Dragon joins Daesung for Hando-Chogua challenge

G-Dragon "finally" joined fellow BigBang member Daesung for the latter's Hando-Chogua dance challenge.

Daesung, 36, released the trot single album Hando-Chogua (translated as Over the Limit) on Dec 10, 2025, with a dance challenge where other idols like 2NE1's CL and Shinee's Minho participated.

Member Taeyang's challenge with Daesung was uploaded on Dec 15, and fans have been waiting for G-Dragon to do the same.

On Feb 6, Daesung uploaded a video where G-Dragon casually walked into frame before fooling around with his teammate.

It appears to have been filmed during episode 94 of Daesung's YouTube show Zip Daesung, which was uploaded on the same day and also features G-Dragon and actor Lee Soo-hyuk as guests.

"It took an eternity for GD to do this, a busy man!" said one fan in the comments section of the dance video.

Another remarked: "Finally, GD joined the challenge!"

The 37-year-old announced at his recent Seoul fan-meet that BigBang will be making a comeback this year, marking the group's 20th anniversary since their debut.

Cast of Hanazakarino Kimitachihe celebrate 20th anniversary

It's been 20 years since the release of the Taiwanese idol drama Hanazakarino Kimitachihe, starring S.H.E's Ella Chen and actors Wu Chun and Jiro Wang, both from the pop group Fahrenheit.

The 2006 show was based on the popular Japanese manga series Hana-Kimi by Hisaya Nakajo, which also had a Japanese drama adaptation released in 2007.

In the drama, Ella played Ruixi, who dresses up as a boy in order to enter the all-boys school that high-jumper Yiquan (Wu Chun) attends. Jiro plays their schoolmate Xiuyi.

On Feb 5, 44-year-old Jiro posted a video of himself, Ella, 44, and Wu Chun, 46, separately dancing to K-pop group TWS' 2025 song Overdrive.

In the caption, he wrote: "Although the drama ended 20 years ago, it's finally getting an anime adaptation for the first time! Congratulations."

