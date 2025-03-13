Daniel Craig reportedly offered role in Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia film.

Daniel Craig has reportedly been offered a role in Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia film.

The former James Bond star has been linked to the Barbie director's upcoming adaptation of C.S. Lewis' iconic fantasy novels for Netflix.

According to Deadline, conversations are at a "super early" stage, but sources noted Craig has been given an offer to join the cast.

It's unknown which character he would be playing, while the insiders pointed out that it's yet to be seen if he'll actually sign on the dotted line.

The latest casting news comes after reports from the same outlet that singer Charli XCX, 32, is being lined up for a major role.

Her character has not been confirmed, but Deadline suggested it could be that of Jadis the White Witch — previously played by Tilda Swinton in 2005's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and its two sequels.

In 2018, Netflix announced it would be making a new movie adaptation of C.S. Lewis' fantasy series of the same name, and signed Gerwig to direct the project two years later.

While updates on the Narnia flick have been slow since then, it was recently reported that Gerwig had successfully convinced the streaming giant to give her film an extended run on IMAX screens globally on Thanksgiving Day 2026 (Nov 26) ahead of its release to Netflix on Christmas Day (Dec 25).

Meanwhile, Craig recently reportedly exited Luca Guadagnino's DC flick Sgt. Rock.

The 56-year-old actor — who first worked with the filmmaker, 53, on the romantic drama Queer — was set to star as the titular Sgt. Franklin 'Frank' Rock in the World War II-themed superhero film, but Deadline has claimed Craig has parted ways with the project.

Although the Knives Out actor is reportedly no longer attached to Sgt. Rock, no reason for his exit was given by the outlet.

Following Craig's departure, other actors have reportedly been approached about playing the tough East Company leader, including the likes of The Bear star Jeremy Allen White.

Sgt. Rock will see Guadagnino reunite with his Challengers and Queer screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, who is slated to pen the story for the DC movie.

With the flick aiming to begin principal photography in the UK this summer, Sgt. Rock is expected to be Guadagnino's next movie, with the filmmaker also set to helm an American Psycho reboot starring Austin Butler for Lionsgate.

Craig last worked with Guadagnino in the director's 2024 gay romance picture Queer, in which he played outcast American expat Lee in 1950s Mexico City who falls in love with the much younger US Navy serviceman Eugene (Drew Starkey).

Reflecting on the movie, the actor admitted he "would have been terrified" to make something like Queer during his time portraying James Bond.

Speaking to The New York Times newspaper, Craig said: "I wouldn't have done [Queer 10 years ago]. I was so wrapped up in Bond and what that was, I would have been terrified of doing something like this.

"Especially early on with Bond, I was like, 'This is enough. Stay in my lane'."

