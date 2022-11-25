Daniel Craig reveals reason for hiding his own movies at rental store

Daniel Craig used to hide his own movies in Blockbuster.

The 54-year-old actor revealed that if he didn't rate a film he had starred in highly, he would go into the now-defunct VHS rental store and hide a copy of it from sight in the hopes that "just one person" wouldn't get the chance to see it.

He said: "I used to have this thing, there were a couple of movies that I did back in the day when Blockbuster was still a thing, I used to go to Blockbuster and if I saw it on the shelf, I would grab it and throw it under a counter.

"I know it was not going to make a huge difference, but I thought if at least one person didn't see the movie, it would be a good thing."

Meanwhile, the former Bond star has teamed up with director Rian Johnson once again for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery after starring in the initial 2019 movie.

Daniel explained that because a lot of the dialogue can become a voiceover in the final cut, he learnt a monologue as one piece so that it would come across as "consistently" as possible.

He told Collider: "We had this whole thing in the first one, when I got the script, there's the denouement and kind of the explanation and the long speeches, and I said to Rian, 'I don't want to split these up. I'd like to shoot them, go as long as possible. I don't want to keep cutting into them.'

"For a number of reasons: Because a lot goes to voiceover, and I was really concerned, in my head – I have this ridiculous ear, I can always hear when there's added dialogue.

"It's a kind of curse when you're watching a movie because it can take me out of the movie, and I wanted it to be as consistent as possible."

"I wanted him to be able to cut away from me, you keep using my voice, and for it to feel like all one performance. So I learned it as one piece and we shot it long, long takes, until the card ran out at times, just so that it could have a continuity to it.

"And we did the same with this one. So, as hard as it was, line-learning is just a pony trick. When people ask me about acting, they say, 'How do you learn the lines?' That's the job. The hard bit is acting it. So, thankfully, Rian was around to keep an eye on me."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will stream on Netflix from Dec 23.

