Daniel Craig vows to never join social media

Daniel Craig has vowed to never join social media.

The 53-year-old actor is completely uninterested in the various apps and websites, which include Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and he will not be filling his time now he has retired as 007 by scrolling.

In an interview with Sorted magazine, he said: "I can categorically state that I won't be going on social media ever in my life."

"It's not that I dislike people. It's more that I just want to have a private life like everyone else who isn't in the public eye. I don't get why people want to speak to me or get me to go out with them or anything, anyway. I'm relatively boring and I like my own space."

"I like how my life is at the moment. I'm grateful for all the things that have come along in my career."

No Time To Die star Daniel insists, unlike Bond, he is a homebody who prefers to be at his house with his wife Rachel Weisz and their daughter.

He said: "I would just rather keep myself to myself and my home, with my wife and family. I don't venture out a great deal and I will choose places that I want to go to carefully."

"It's not that I don't like fans or appreciate how passionate they are about the films and the industry; they are entirely the ones who keep this industry moving; it's just that I choose not to be the person who courts publicity or has loads of celebrity friends and is always out for the paparazzi to shoot me in particular hot spots."

"I prefer to keep the close friends that I have and have had for some time. We all have jobs and mine just happens to be one where people know where I am, and I have a very public image."