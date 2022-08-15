Daniel Kaluuya, one of the most sought-after movie stars, fears being forgettable

Daniel Kaluuya fears being "forgettable".

The 33-year-old actor is one of the most sought-after stars in the movie business – but Daniel is only interested in making films that have a meaningful impact.

The London-born actor – who received critical acclaim for his performance in the Jordan Peele-directed Get Out – said: "I'm not fearing of being bad, I think [I'm in] fear of being forgettable.

"You know, it's like when you put so many hours and time into something and people go 'huh' and carry on with their lives.

"So, the fact that we make films that whether it stays in your mind or stays in your heart or whatever is it, it stays with you."

Daniel has reunited with Jordan, 43, for the new horror movie Nope.

And although both of them have achieved considerable success over recent years, their personal dynamic has barely changed at all.

Daniel told Sky News: "There was a change in the sense that we were just a bit more sure of what we were doing.

"But we just did what we used to do when it comes to set, when it comes to character, when it comes to scenes, we just locked in and [focused on] how do we make this work and how do we bring the character to the audience?"

Meanwhile, Daniel previously admitted to finding fame to be "disorienting".

The actor explained that he was still adjusting to his status as a movie star.

He said: "It's not what I got into this for – to wear suits or shake hands. It's disorienting. But it's more disorienting because of where I come from.

"After Get Out, I finished Black Panther and went back to the estate [in north London where he grew up]. Then I was nominated. Kaboom! Who am I? I had to understand that what had happened was going to be permanent."